50 Faith Leaders Supporting Jewish Communities of Montana

As leaders of Montana communities of faith and practice, we are called to respond to the recent surge of white supremacist and neo-Nazi activity in our state. Distribution of pro-Nazi, anti-Semitic flyers in Missoula and intimidation of Jewish community members in the Flathead Valley moves us to speak out against actions of those who attack the Jewish citizens of our state, and any other minority group, with false assertions and threatening language.

As an act of solidarity, we invite people across Montana to show support by displaying menorahs in their windows this season. Find one at a local store or print a paper copy from the Internet. The menorah is a symbol of light and wisdom. In this time of transition and challenge, it represents the need to support each other in the work of peace-making, reconciliation and justice.

Further, we call on our lawmakers to protect the rights of all citizens by enacting laws that prohibit discrimination on the basis of religion, ethnicity, race, and gender. We urge law enforcement to closely monitor bias incidents and act swiftly to protect our citizens. We encourage our schools to teach tolerance and uphold state and district anti-bullying policies.

The cosigners of this letter affirm the right of all individuals and communities to live, worship, dress, and pray in accordance with their beliefs and traditions, free from intimidation and fear of violence. We affirm the rights of all people to live and worship in peace.

Rabbi Laurie Franklin, Missoula

Deacon Marcia Lauzon, Great Falls

Pastor Eric Huseth, Bonner

Rev. Susan Otey, Great Falls

Rev. Robyn Morrison, Helena

Rev. Lynne Spencer-Smith,Great Falls

Rev. Connie Campbell-Pearson, Bozeman

Rev. Tammy Bull, Great Falls

Rev. D. Gregory Smith, Bozeman

Rev. Tyler Amundson, Helena

Rev. John Lund, Missoula

Rev. Karen Disney, Troy and Libby

Rev. Dr. David Andersen, Butte

Rev. Jean Collins, Lewistown

Rev. Stephen Schmidt, Bozeman

Rev. Rob Kirby, Billings

Rev. Waveland King, Superior

Rev. Anthony Rhodes, Townsend

Rev. Nancy Slabaugh Hart, Great Falls

Rev. Dr. Steve Hundley, Great Falls

Rev. Sarah Beck, Billings

Rev. Dee Anna, Boulder

Rev. Dr. Ronald C. Greene, Great Falls

Rev. Dan Krebill, Bozeman

Rev. Dan Dixson, Missoula

Rev. Dcn. Donna Gleaves, Helena

Rabbi Ed Stafman, Bozeman

Rev. Lindean Barnett Christenson, Bozeman

Rev. Wendy Ochs, Billings

Rev. Steve DeHart, Dillon

Rev. Todd Scranton, Missoula

Rev. Charles Akula, Stevensville

Patty Optiz, Helena

Rev. Marianne Niesen, Helena

Rev. Morie Adams-Griffin, Whitefish

Rev. Jody McDevitt, Bozeman

Rev. Amy M. Carter, Missoula

Ven. Roxanne Klingensmith, Bozeman

Rev. John Daniels, Missoula

Rev. Michael S. Mulberry, Billings

Rev. Anna Merritt, Great Falls

Rev. Laurie Folkwein, Missoula

Rev. Pattiann Bennett, Eureka

Rev. Mary Wellemeyer, Columbia Falls

Rev. Tim Ljunggren, Great Falls

Rev. Susan M. Barnes, Billings

Rev. Jim Heikes, Butte

Rev. Arne Bergland, Helena