Truth in the Leaks?

By Tim Baldwin and Joe Carbonari // // Opinion, Two For Thought

By Tim Baldwin

Some may believe Russia influenced Donald Trump’s win with its hacking and leaking information about Hillary Clinton. If it’s true, it is disturbing that a foreign nation would attempt to affect our elections, but there is another important question. Is the leaked information true?

In common law and statutory law, there is a defense to lawsuits alleging slander and libel; that is, truth. Assuming Russia took responsibility for leaking the hacked information, it may assert the “defense” of truth. Russia may assert in its defense, it tried to awaken Americans to the deep-seated corruption reaching the core of our politics. Russian may rebut, instead of blaming us for revealing truth, Americans should put the microscope on America’s most powerful politicians.

In fact, those trying to figure out why Trump won, other than the simple fact that Americans are mad, should consider self-inspection. Trump tapped into the root of America. Trump said things about exposing corruption in D.C. that no executive politician has said in decades. Americans are tired of being ignored, shunned and treated like they don’t exist. They are tired of paying too much into a system that doesn’t return the investment. They’re tired of being lied to. They want someone to identify with their plight.

Assuming Russia leaked information about Clinton, Americans should be willing to look into the truth of the leaks. It may help improve our future elections and system.

By Joe Carbonari

Is Donald Trump a Trojan Horse? Did Putin use social media to plant false stories and promote Donald Trump? Does Trump really believe  he can take Putin on, and us with him, in a game of international monopoly? By the way, there are new rules. It is now officially OK to lie, cheat and steal. After all, we are doing it for a good cause, ourselves – to make America great again. Putin, of course, is already on the path of making Russia great again … in Crimea, Syria, and Ukraine for instance, and now, in our electoral system.

Did he tip the election to Trump? We have no measure of the voter minds that were affected, but we do know that many false stories were widely taken as true. Enough to give Trump the victory? Likely unknowable, but we do know that our system is vulnerable and that we’d better start thinking about it.

Too many of those eligible to vote either don’t, or cast largely under-informed, or misinformed votes. Trying to keep the economy humming and the people safe, and happy, is a difficult task. If we allow ourselves, our voters, to be lied to and mentally manipulated, the likelihood is that we will be weakened both morally and materially. If the people lose faith in the system, it will fail. That is what the Putin meddling is all about, and it will not stop on its own accord. We need a national discussion on truthfulness, fair play, and the responsibilities of citizenship.

    Well Joe, you say the information release was not true. That is your opinion because you swallow the main stream media’s lies. It should be obvious to the most casual of observers that the Clintons lie with every word they utter. As for the hacking, the republicans web was hacked also but the hackers were not able to penetrate. It is any wonder that the democrats were so easily hacked after the fiasco with Clinton’s own server being hacked with the nations top secret information on it and the complete failure of the Obamacare website that cost us billions and was created by amateurs? I will put my opinion here to counter yours as you think yours is so valuable so I think mine is just as valuable. The Clintons are liars, cheaters, murderers, and should not be trusted in any public office again except the one behind bars.

  • The Democrats might have won this election had they not put identity politics first and made the corrupt and frightening marionette Hillary Clinton the nominee, although they seem determined to pick the worst possible representatives (Pelosi comes to mind). Admitting this might help them move on but apparently that is too painful so they continue the hysterical Russian conspiracy theory.

    To quote Putin recently:

    “(We are talking about) a party which has clearly forgotten the original meaning of its own name. They (the Democrats) are losing on all fronts and looking elsewhere for things to blame. In my view this, how shall I say it, degrades their own dignity. You have to know how to lose with dignity.”

    Joe stated: “It is now officially OK to lie, cheat and steal.” If Hillary had been elected would you say the same thing about lying, cheating and stealing. Probably not as Hillary supporters would never sully “Her Royal Highness’s” public image. The rest of us who aren’t wearing rose-colored glasses knows that Hillary is just as guilty as Trump on the lie, cheat, steal spectrum, with her “Foundation” and other Clinton schemes that she and Bill created.

    Face it, both Trump and Hillary should be extremely grateful that the old axiom “liar, liar, pants on fire” doesn’t actually work as neither one would few if any pants (Hillary’s case pantsuits) in their closets. Now we just have to hope that Trump listens to his advisors and does’t cause a war to start up.

    We do need a “national discussion on truthfulness, fair pay, and the responsibilities of citizenship”….. but that would leave Republicans without many of their standard arguments, news outlets, long held false beliefs, and ability to ignore reality. If they could not just revert to their chosen propaganda as cover for their bogus positions on so many subjects, surely we could reason together and reach a mutually beneficial/acceptable agreement.

    After all, previous generations did it…..before the advent of Fox “news” and hate radio, and the Republican attack machine.

