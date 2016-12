When: Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 5 p.m.

Where: Backslope Brewery in Columbia Falls

More info: 406-897-2850

Who’s your farmer? You can start the journey to answering that question at Backslope Brewery on Jan. 3, when the brewery donates $1 of every pint to Farm Hands: Nourish the Flathead. Drink for a cause!