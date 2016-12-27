Woman Arrested for Walking Across US-Canada Border

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a Canadian woman who was walking across a field from Canada into America.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents reported seeing Jennifer Roy-White allegedly walking in a field southbound into Sweetgrass, Montana from Coutts, Alberta. When the Sweetgrass Border Patrol stopped her, they determined she was an undocumented Canadian citizen trying to avoid inspection at the port of entry.

Roy-White was taken into custody, where agents saw her record as a repeat offender. She is being charged with “illegal re-entry of a deported alien,” which carries a penalty of up to two years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and one year of supervised release.

The woman is being held in Great Falls by the U.S. Marshals Service, and the Assistant U.S. attorney has accepted the case. Roy-White will be held in custody pending the outcome of the federal case.

“Vigilance is one of the core values of the U.S. Border Patrol,” Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin said in a prepared statement. “This case demonstrates the persistent vigilance demonstrated by our agents every day in their efforts to keep our communities safe.”