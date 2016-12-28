Search Continues for Missing Snowboarder at Grand Targhee

Grand Targhee Resort worker failed to return from snowboarding last Friday

By ASSOCIATED PRESS // // AP Story, Latest Headlines, Outdoors

JACKSON, Wyo. — A winter storm and increased avalanche danger are hampering the search for a Grand Targhee Resort worker who failed to return from snowboarding last Friday.

Teton County Sheriff’s Sgt. Matt Carr tells the Jackson Hole News & Guide that efforts to find 34-year-old Lee Kidd are focused on the back side of Targhee. However, crews may not be able to safely search the area on Wednesday.

A friend of Kidd’s, Bryan Terwilliger, said Kidd texted him Friday and said he was getting comfortable snowboarding out-of-bounds. Terwilliger says the two had taken avalanche training and that Kidd knew how to build a snow shelter.

Natalie Kidd told the newspaper her older brother was working his first season at Grand Targhee and had recently moved to Driggs, Idaho from Bozeman, Montana.

