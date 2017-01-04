Fed Ex v. Cherry Tree

3:02 a.m. A man who was “not all there” was camping out in a bathroom stall at a local grocery store.

6:49 a.m. There was a dog in the middle of the road in Martin City.

9:28 a.m. Roommate issues arose in Kalispell.

10:05 a.m. A Kalispell resident called to report that an elderly woman was threatening her.

10:38 a.m. A 4-year-old was playing with a phone in Kalispell.

10:58 a.m. Mail was reported stolen in Columbia Falls.

11:10 a.m. A Kalispell man called to report that he was worried about some friends who had just embarked on a road trip. His primary concern was that the van they were driving was not safe.

4:11 p.m. A Kalispell man called to report a suspicious vehicle parked in his neighborhood all week.

5:49 p.m. There was a dead deer in the road near Columbia Falls.

8:05 p.m. A FedEx driver ran over a cherry tree in the process of delivering a Christmas package.