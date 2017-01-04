Rebecca Farm to Host ‘Junior Olympics’ Eventing Championship in Summer

Competitors race through the cross country course during The Event at Rebecca Farm on July 26, 2014. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Rebecca Farm, home to largest equestrian triathlon in the U.S. each summer, will welcome a new competition in 2017, the North American Junior/Young Rider Championships, known by some as “The Junior Olympics” of eventing.

The championship is the only one of its kind hosted in North America and will coincide with 2017’s Event at Rebecca Farm, July 20-23.

Sarah Broussard, organizer of The Event at Rebecca Farm, said adding the junior/young rider international competition is significant, both professionally and personally. The competition falls in line with her mother’s vision of helping young riders prepare for advanced competition, and the North American Junior/Young Rider Championships will do exactly that, Broussard said.

“This competition exposes young riders to a true international championship. Being part of a high performance activity like this affords young riders the opportunity to work with coaches they might not normally meet,” Broussard said. “It’s an incredible opportunity for young riders.”

The North American Junior/Young Rider Championships brings together the sport’s highest ranking junior and young riders, ages 14 to 21, from across the globe. Teams of qualified riders from North America and Canada will vie for team and individual medals in eventing, which consists of show jumping, dressage and cross-country.

Young riders will compete in CCI one-star and CIC two-star divisions, demanding levels of competition similar to what seasoned riders face at The Event at Rebecca Farm, Broussard said.

“A lot of upper level [riders seen at The Event at Rebecca Farm] took part in competitions like these when they were younger,” Broussard said.

Broussard anticipates the junior/young rider championship will have a positive financial impact on the Flathead Valley. In 2016, The Event welcomed more than 600 competitors and 10,000 spectators.

“We are always looking for ways to grow The Event at Rebecca Farm, and hosting this championship will bring a larger international audience to The Event in July,” Broussard concludes. “We are honored to welcome new folks to the Flathead Valley each year and to showcase all the community has to offer.”

For more information, visit www.rebeccafarm.org.