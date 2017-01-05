Breaking Up

8:06 a.m. A Kalispell woman called police to announce that she was leaving her boyfriend once and for all.

8:48 a.m. Multiple mailboxes were broken into in Kalispell.

12:54 p.m. A Columbia Falls resident who was out of town called police after their neighbor reported a dead deer in their backyard. The man wanted police to check it out. Upon further investigation, it turned out the deer was fatally injured in some sort of “life and death struggle” with a dog or a mountain lion.

2:49 p.m. A Somers woman called to say she was somewhere she wasn’t supposed to be.

6:20 p.m. A Columbia Falls man called to ask if his driver’s license was still valid.

11:10 p.m. There was a vehicle in a ditch.