Police Seek Help Identifying Kalispell Robbery Suspects

A suspect in the Jan. 10 robbery of a Kalispell casino. Courtesy of the Kalispell Police Department.

The Kalispell Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying two suspects who police say robbed a Kalispell casino early Tuesday morning.

After receiving the call reporting a robbery at 2:15 a.m., KPD arrived to learn two masked men entered the casino and demanded money. One allegedly brandished a gun during the robbery, though the casino employee was not physically harmed.

The suspects fled westbound on foot from the casino, located on the 1000 block of West Idaho Street. They left the casino with an undisclosed amount of cash and checks.

Both men are described as six feet tall. One was wearing a white ski mask and camouflage jacket, while the other wore a black face mask and black or dark brown canvas jacket.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers anonymously as 406-752-8477 or Det. David Massie with the KPD at 406-758-7795.