Karen Leigh Watercolor Painting Demonstrations at Hockaday

Karen Leigh will create an entirely new watercolor painting of a rustic vehicle before guest’s eyes at the Hockaday Museum of Art on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 2 p.m. She is intrigued by the interesting lines and textures of old cars and trucks. After many years teaching, Leigh remains passionate about discussing technique and how she creates textures, good compositions and design.

Leigh’s first-ever retrospective exhibit is on display at the museum through Saturday, Jan. 21. Entitled “Journey: A Painter’s Life,” the show celebrates her decades-long career and comprises over 40 paintings that include landscapes, cityscapes, portraits and still lifes. Her prized sketchbooks and painting memorabilia give the viewer a taste of her travels and techniques.

The Hockaday Museum of Art is located in downtown Kalispell at 302 Second Ave. E.