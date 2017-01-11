Neo-Nazi Website Postpones Armed March in Whitefish

A neo-Nazi website has postponed its planned march in downtown Whitefish.

Andrew Anglin, publisher of The Daily Stormer, said the armed march will not occur on Jan. 16 as previously planned. The neo-Nazi and white supremacist website mailed the city of Whitefish an incomplete application seeking a special event permit. City officials said they cannot act on incomplete applications.

Anglin wrote online on Jan. 11, “I have spoken at length with my lawyers – though the ACLU has yet to respond to my inquiry – and we’ve decided that due to the permit refusal by the city of Whitefish, we will need to postpone the planned march.”

On Jan. 9, the city received a cover page of the required application for a march on Second Street from Memorial Park to City Hall on Jan. 16 from 4-7 p.m. A $65 money order was attached to the application, well short of the city’s required $125 fee for parades. Also, the application did not include a certificate of insurance, a map of the planned route or a checklist of other items required before the city reviews an application.

Anglin, who has spearheaded an online “troll storm” aimed at Whitefish, claims the march will be rescheduled “probably for some time in February.”