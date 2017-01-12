Statewide AMBER Alert System Test Set for Friday

A statewide test of the AMBER Alert System is set for Friday morning, the Department of Justice announced this week.

State officials say the “live system test” at approximately 10 a.m. Friday will include cell phones. The Montana AMBER Alert System is activated to alert the public when law enforcement believe a child has been abducted under life-threatening circumstances.

Since Montana’s AMBERT Alert System was established in 2003 it has been used 32 times. On seven occasions it was to alert people of abductions that occurred in other states or in Canada.