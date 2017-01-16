University of Great Falls to Get New Name, Colors

GREAT FALLS — The University of Great Falls, which is looking to increase its enrollment and expand its course offerings, is just months away from a complete rebranding.

The Great Falls Tribune reports the university will have a new name, new school colors, new undergraduate and graduate programs and plans to create a School of Health Sciences that will primarily offer distance-learning classes.

UGF President Tony Aretz says they’ve conducted surveys and focus groups and plan alumni forums Wednesday and Friday. The recommended changes are scheduled to be presented to the school board on Feb. 1. The plan is to put the changes into effect on July 1.

Aretz said he wants the university’s name to reflect its partnership with the Providence St. Joseph health system and that it is faith-based. The sports teams will remain the Argonauts.