Problems With The Ex

7:23 a.m. An intense argument between a Bigfork woman and her 13-year-old son developed after the boy refused to put on the proper winter coat for school.

7:26 a.m. A resident on Lost Creek Lane reported that there was a vehicle in a ditch with books and cigarette packs scattered inside. Since the vehicle was not in anyone’s way, it was decided to let the chain-smoking reader fetch it at their leisure.

9:09 a.m. A Kalispell man called police because his “soon-to-be ex-girlfriend” was threatening to take his guns.

12:42 p.m. A Kalispell man called police because his “soon-to-be ex-wife” was slandering his good name on Facebook.

1:24 p.m. An argument ended with someone throwing a pipe at another person before slamming a door in his face.

1:24 p.m. An Aspen Loop resident was concerned that their neighbor’s cat was cold.

4:05 p.m. A man was allegedly smoking marijuana in Evergreen.

6:40 p.m. A man trying to call his son in Utah apparently forgot seven other numbers and dialed 911. When dispatch picked up, the man said there was no emergency and hung up.

7:52 p.m. A concerned driver called 911 because it was super foggy near Creston.

10:26 p.m. An employee at a Kalispell casino called police because there were a lot of “shady people” at the casino. When the dispatcher pressed the caller for more information about why the people were “shady,” the caller hypothesized that they were all “crack heads.”