1:28 p.m. A Kalispell resident saw two people sitting in a car and thought it was weird, so they called 911.

2:10 p.m. A Kila man was being rude to a parking attendant on Big Mountain and was about to get their pass pulled.

3:06 p.m. A dispatcher picked up a call to hear what could have been traffic, a child talking, a door closing, a chairlift or a combination of all four. After hanging up and calling the number back, a woman picked up and told the dispatcher that she had probably pocket dialed 911 and that there was no emergency; they were just riding the chairlift.

10:22 p.m. Some people in trucks were “spinning brodies” all over town.