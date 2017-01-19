Montana Senate Expected to Pass Measures Changing Rape Laws

HELENA — The Montana Senate is expected to pass legislation changing the state’s rape laws.

One bill would lighten penalties for teens convicted of sexual intercourse without consent for having sex with a 14- or 15-year-old. The teens also wouldn’t have to register as sexual offenders.

Teenagers younger than 16 can’t legally consent to sex. Democratic Sen. Sue Malek of Missoula says her measure aims to help teenagers that are in love with one another.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports a second bill would eliminate the requirement that force has to occur to prove rape. The third would allow a woman who has a child as from rape to terminate her rapist’s parental rights through civil litigation.

The bills are up for a final vote on Thursday. They will go to the House if they pass.