Winter Speaker Series to Showcase Iconic Species, ‘100 Days of Solitude’

Mountain goats wander the ridge leading to the summit of Mt. Aeneas in the Jewel Basin on July 13, 2014. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

An exciting lineup of speakers and films is scheduled for the coming weeks and months to cure cabin fever while celebrating the great outdoors.

The upcoming events will discuss everything from iconic species to solitude in the wilderness and the important work of search and rescue crews.

The events include the fifth annual Wilderness Speaker Series presented by the Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation, Montana Wilderness Association-Flathead Kootenai Chapter, Northwest Montana Fire Lookout Association and the Natural Resources Conservation Management Program at Flathead Valley Community College. These local wilderness organizations are bringing a free opportunity to the Flathead Valley to learn more about the ecology of the Crown of the Continent and to hear from acclaimed writers about their time spent in the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex. The events are free and hosted at FVCC.

The Glacier National Park Volunteer Associates, a local nonprofit group that advocates and helps care for our local national park, is hosting its own free speaker series in downtown Kalispell.

Experience the wonders of winter at the 12th annual Backcountry Film Festival in Whitefish on Feb. 4. The Flathead-Kootenai Chapter of Montana Wilderness Association is hosting the event.