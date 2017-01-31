Two of Everything

8:34 a.m. A creepy vehicle was spotted on Fred’s Way in Kalispell.

10:58 a.m. A Kalispell man called to report a theft but didn’t have any information about what was stolen. He was told to get some additional information and call back later.

11:30 a.m. A Kalispell resident received a call from an unknown man who said some pretty inappropriate things.

11:53 a.m. Some folks along the North Fork Road were allegedly yelling about how they didn’t have gas. They shot up some drugs to pass the time, according to the citizen who called it in.

12:26 p.m. A Bigfork resident called to report that kids had been partying on Shawnee Drive. The caller also said that cars have been sliding down the road all morning and one is now stuck. It’s unclear if the partiers and the sliding cars were related.

12:28 p.m. An Oregon man called the sheriff’s office asking if someone could check on his parents.

1:57 p.m. Two llamas and two horses were standing in two feet of snow on Two Mile Drive. A local citizen said they looked hungry.

2:57 p.m. A Kalispell man called police to report that his grandson was in trouble in Las Vegas.

3:04 p.m. Someone broke into a mailbox.

3:37 p.m. A Kalispell woman called with questions regarding her soon-to-be ex-husband and a semi-truck.

4:42 p.m. A Kalispell resident called police because it looked like two kids were stuck outside. The kids kept knocking on the door but no one would let them in. Upon further investigation, the kids were actually knocking on a window to let their mom know that they were eating snow.

6:49 p.m. Horses were galloping down Farm-to-Market.

7:41 p.m. A Kila man called to report that his grandson was moving into his house even though he didn’t have permission. As he called, the grandson was already making himself at home by moving things around the living room.

8:29 p.m. A Kalispell woman reported that her daughter, who lives in a camper out back, climbed through the window and stole some groceries. Apparently this is an ongoing issue.