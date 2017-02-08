Plow Problems

6:27 a.m. A Kalispell woman called to report that there was someone underneath her trailer. She said her husband was outside with a flashlight trying to find out who it was. The woman called back soon after and said it turns out there was no one under there.

7:09 a.m. Three horses were walking down Smith Lake Road in Kalispell.

11:29 a.m. An inconsiderate driver left their pickup truck in the middle of Church Drive in Kalispell.

11:31 a.m. A Kalispell man said his ex-girlfriend was harassing him by calling upwards of 50 times a day. Police then called the ex and talked to her mother. The mother said she realized her daughter was not handling the breakup well and had taken her cell phone away. But, apparently, before forfeiting the phone to her mother, the ex removed the SIM card and put it in a new phone to keep contacting the man who allegedly broke her heart.

12:36 p.m. A Columbia Falls man called and asked if he could speak with his roommate, who apparently had been arrested the night before. The dispatcher told the man that the roommate-turned-inmate would give him a call when he had a chance.

1:52 p.m. A Kalispell resident called police to complain that the road department was doing a lousy job of plowing and that they couldn’t see oncoming traffic on Cheery Lynn Road because there was a huge pile of snow. A sheriff’s deputy drove by later and reported that he could see over the snow pile with ease but added that he had a truck and he could see the snow pile being a problem for someone in a car.

