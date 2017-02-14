For Starters: Yolk It Up

Eggs are among chefs’ most versatile foods. They can be a standalone protein, a garnish, or help bind mixtures and build structure for baked goods.

But for some restaurants in the valley, these protein powerhouses are becoming the star attraction, especially in appetizers. So, for many, the question has become less about which came first, the chicken or the egg, and more about which they should eat first, the entrée or the egg.

With so many great restaurants and caterers in the Flathead, it was tough to choose just three of these eggcellent dishes, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for other interesting egg creations.

Wagyu Sliders at The Firebrand

Where: 650 E. Third St., Whitefish

More Info: www.FirebrandHotel.com; (844) 863-1900, (406) 863-1900

Cost: $14

Nothing about the title screams eggs, but once these tiny, delicious burgers come out of the kitchen, the fried quail egg on top typically evokes a reaction.

“People always say how cute they are,” Erin Hamilton, chef at the Firebrand, said.

The sliders have become one of the most popular dishes at the lounge, with Wagyu beef from K&M Ranch in Columbia Falls sitting atop a freshly made brioche bun from a local bakery. And on top of the sizzling beef sits a perfect little quail egg, which the restaurant purchases from farmers in North Dakota.

Under the burger patty lies house-made pancetta, made from Farm to Market Pork. Next to the bun sit a few homemade pickles and a salad of microgreens from Earthstar Farms in Columbia Falls. Add a roasted red pepper aioli and finish with a side of made-to-order potato chips, and you’ve got an explosion of flavor in a tiny package.

Hamilton said it best: “We sell a lot of these things.”

Not-so-Cobb Salad at 406 Bar and Grill

Where: 139 First Ave. W., Kalispell

More Info: www.406BarandGrill.com; (406) 755-4441

Cost: $12

Typically, the cobb salad, which features hard-boiled egg crumbles or slices, can be easily adjusted to express a restaurant’s creative side while keeping the classic dish delicious.

Just ask Lorraine and Brian Scotti-Belli, owners of the 406 Bar and Grill, whose version comes with thick, Redneck cottage bacon, avocado, grilled balsamic chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, red onion, and cherry tomatoes on top of mixed greens.

But the real stars are the deviled eggs taking the place of traditional egg crumbles. Brian Scotti-Belli, the chef, makes these lovely creations with fresh dill, paprika, cumin, onion, and just enough horseradish to give it a nice kick.

The deviled eggs are a perfect complement to the rest of the salad, which will leave you full and satisfied despite its greenery.

“It’s a really light and fresh salad,” Lorraine Scotti-Belli said.

Deviled Eggs at Kiska’s Southern Kitchen

Where: 101 E. Center St., Kalispell

More Info: www.facebook.com/KiskasKitchen; (406) 314-6355

Cost: As a side: $4.50; as an appetizer: $7

Jory Monroe, the manager at Kiska’s Southern Kitchen, knew everyone loved deviled eggs but couldn’t figure out a reason they weren’t available on menus.

So he did what he does best: He made his own food and started offering it to the rest of us. And thus the Kiska’s deviled egg was born, a simple yet satisfying dish full of complementary flavors that will leave you leaning your elbows on the table and thinking of warm summer parties or family dinners gone by.

“They’ve been a massive hit,” Monroe said.

The egg yolk is mixed with Dijon mustard instead of yellow, which Monroe said is an easy switch that really pays off in flavor. Once that mixture is piped back into the waiting egg white, it’s topped with freshly cooked and chopped bacon bits, green onions, and a creamed version of the house Louisiana cayenne sauce.

Then, they’re served on antique egg plates that the Kiska’s crew happened to find. The result is a succulent dish of competing flavors, with the salt of the bacon, the bite of the green onion, the smoothness of the egg mixture, and the heat of the sauce. They come as a side to a dish or as an appetizer.

By springtime, Kiska’s hopes to be able to make up to 70 percent of the dish with local ingredients, Monroe said.

“Sometimes simpler is just better,” he said.

