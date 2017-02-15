9:10 a.m. A Kalispell woman said her neighbor recently threatened her three cats and now one of her feline friends has gone missing. She assumed the worst.

10:46 a.m. A baby called 911 on Echo Creek Road in Bigfork. The baby didn’t have much to say other than “baby talk.”

11:09 a.m. An Idaho man called police to report that his wife was in Evergreen doing a ton of meth.

1:44 p.m. An inmate went to the dentist.

3:25 p.m. A Kalispell woman got a threatening text from her roommate.

5:04 p.m. Someone was taking photos of a Kalispell school. Turns out they were an architect.

6:48 p.m. A Kalispell resident reported that someone stole their iPad. Later they received a text from someone using the iPad saying that they didn’t know it was stolen when they purchased it.

7:02 p.m. A Kalispell resident called police after a bunch of people showed up in trucks and started pounding on the door. The people yelled that “they weren’t going to knock next time.” The resident had no clue who the people were or what they wanted. The caller was understandably concerned about the situation.

8:33 p.m. A Whitefish resident called to report that while he was at work, his landlord fixed his door that day and apparently stole some change in the process. But the bigger problem was that the bathroom door inside the apartment was shut and locked. The caller said he was concerned that someone was in the bathroom, even though he couldn’t hear anyone in there. Despite the lack of evidence, the caller was ready to “take them down” utilizing a can of pepper spray and a saw. The caller was advised to leave the house and let police take care of the issue. The man then waited outside, still wielding the pepper spray and saw, for police who checked the apartment and found no one inside.

