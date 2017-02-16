Flathead County Man Accused of Rape

A 23-year-old Flathead County man is accused of raping a 17-year-old female in December.

Augustus Clyde Prince pleaded not guilty to felony sexual intercourse without consent on Feb. 16 in Flathead County District Court before Judge Robert Allison.

According to court records, on Dec. 31, the victim reported a rape to the Kalispell Police Department. She told officers that on Dec. 29, she was at a home in Kalispell sleeping on a couch when, at 4 a.m., she woke up to Prince having sex with her. The victim was able to get away from Prince and tell others in the house of what happened.

If convicted, Prince could face up to 100 years in prison.

