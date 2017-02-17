Daines Fields Questions During Tele-Town Hall

GREAT FALLS — Sen. Steve Daines fielded questions about his actions during recent Senate confirmation hearings as well as plans to replace the Affordable Care Act during a tele-town hall.

Daines told callers he silenced Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts during debate on Sen. Jeff Sessions’ nomination as attorney general because she was impugning Sessions in violation of rules meant to keep Senate debate civil.

He said he voted for Betsy DeVos as education secretary because she supports school choice and public education and he said thoughtful discussions were taking place regarding a replacement for the Affordable Care Act.

Daines said he decided to answer questions via telephone rather than in face-to-face discussions so more people could participate.

Republican lawmakers around the country have faced some hostile crowds at recent town halls.

