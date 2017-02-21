Swan Mountain Company Acquires Salmon Forks Outfitters

The largest horseback-based outfitter in Montana has acquired Salmon Forks Outfitters and will expand its offerings of premier fishing, hunting and pack trips deep in the Bob Marshall Wilderness.

Swan Mountain Group of Companies, which owns and operates Swan Mountain Outfitters, acquired the new outfitting business in December.

Founded in 1985, Salmon Forks Outfitters has been offering fishing, horseback pack trips and hunting trips for three decades.

“Swan Mountain Outfitters is excited about their recent acquisition of Salmon Forks Outfitters, and is geared up for its first 2017 season in the newly added location,” according to a statement from the company.

Offering a rare opportunity to fish native trout in their original habitat, Salmon Forks Outfitters operates out of the most coveted spot within the Bob Marshall Wilderness, taking anglers to the “source” of the wild hatch for trout.

