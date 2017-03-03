Class A State: Columbia Falls Charges into Championship Game

The last time the Columbia Falls girls basketball team hoisted a championship trophy, current head coach Cary Finberg was a senior in high school and a standout on the boys team. That was 1983, and 34 years later this latest squad of Wildkats is determined to bring home another title.

The Columbia Falls Wildkats defeated the Havre Blue Ponies 55-42 in the semifinal round of the Class A state basketball tournament on Friday night and advanced to Saturday’s championship game in Butte.

Columbia Falls is appearing in its second consecutive championship game — fourth overall — and chasing its first title since 1983, when the Kats won the Class AA title.

Winners of 12 straight, Columbia Falls (22-1) will play the winner of Belgrade and Hardin, who tipped off at 8 p.m.

The Wildkats dominated once again on Friday night, with three players in double-figure scoring and a defense that stumped Havre for most of the night.

Sydney Hovde, playing exceptionally in the postseason, led the team in scoring with 16 points, followed by Peyton Kehr, 15 points, and Kiara Burlage, 10. Burlage led in rebounds with nine and Hovde added eight.

Dani Douglas added eight points and Cydney Finberg had five points and five rebounds.

Click here for stats from the game.

