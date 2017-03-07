Council Debates Finer Details of Downtown BID Expansion

In a sweeping conversation that dove into the finer details of the Kalispell Business Improvement District, the city council on Feb. 27 debated the merits of a new, expanded boundary that would collect varying amounts of money from property owners to promote economic growth and stability in the historic heart of the city.

The Kalispell Business Improvement District is set to expire and its volunteer board and part-time director are asking the city to approve another larger district for another decade.

Some businesses, particularly on the outer portions of the expanded boundary, have raised opposition to the district, claiming the fees would outweigh the benefits. Supporters of the district say it promotes downtown and encourages reinvestment through grant programs, cleanup efforts and marketing.

Under the proposed expansion, the boundaries would extend out from Main Street west and east as far as Third Avenues West and East, and from Eight Street West near the Flathead County Courthouse north to Idaho Street, encompassing all commercial establishments. The expansion would add 82 new property owners and 110 new properties, hiking the new district total to 246 properties owned by 181 individuals.

According to an analysis of BID collections from 2016, the average contribution was $520.05

“Do we believe as a council that properties being assessed will benefit from BID?” City councilor Chad Graham said during last week’s work session.

Councilors raised concerns about the expanded boundaries and businesses on the outskirts that did not want to be involved.

“I’m having a big problem with the expanded boundaries and the lack of support but not in the BID itself,” councilor Rod Kuntz said.

Jon Fetveit, chairman of the BID board, defended the district as a widespread benefit to the core area and overall community by hosting events downtown, investing in storefronts and keeping the area clean. The BID also protects property owners’ interests in their real estate value by preserving downtown’s vibrancy, he added.

“If we don’t take care of our own town, nobody will,” he said.

Councilors will review the matter at another upcoming work session.

