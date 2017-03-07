Daines Asks Congressional Leadership to ‘Protect’ Residents from ACA Repeal

Libby residents are worried about what may happen to their healthcare if the Affordable Care Act is repealed.

On March 6, Republican Sen. Steve Daines, who has called for ACA to be repealed and replaced, wrote a letter to Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell asking them to ensure that Libby residents are able to continue to receive Medicare services. As part of the ACA, or Obamacare, anyone diagnosed with asbestos-related disease in Libby is eligible for Medicare, no matter what age they are.

“(Libby) remains an environmental and public health crisis,” Daines wrote. “The related provisions provide access to Medicare for anyone exposed to the asbestos, grant victims access to home health care and other health services not covered by Medicare, and provide funding for screening. I ask that you retain these provisions. “

On March 6, Republicans released the text of a bill aimed at replacing the ACA.

