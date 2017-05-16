Donations, Volunteer Work Sought for Homeless Women and Children’s Shelter

A Ray of Hope, a volunteer Christian-based charity, is raising the final funds needed to complete a shelter for homeless women and children.

The local nonprofit organization, which operates a current homeless shelter and thrift store, broke ground on the new facility a year ago and still needs roughly $100,000 to complete the 4,000-square-foot site near downtown Kalispell. The group is also accepting volunteer labor and supplies that could help finish the project.

The facility, when completed, will complement the current facility and feature nine bedrooms and five bathrooms. It will be able to accommodate up to 30 women and children. The Ray of Hope shelter, which opened in 2009, can currently serve up to 20 homeless people but is not set up to accommodate families. Organization leaders have envisioned a site specifically for women and children in need.

Two upcoming events will raise funds for the facility. On Monday, May 22, Easthaven Baptist Church is hosting a fundraiser at 7 p.m. featuring acclaimed musician Wai Mizutani. The event is free and will feature dessert and coffee after the concert.

On Sunday, June 25, the Flathead Southerners will host their annual Catfish Fry at the Vista Linda Pavilion in Somers. All are welcome and the event will feature dinner, raffles and a silent auction. Some proceeds will benefit A Ray of Hope, according to charity leaders.

The non-denominational homeless shelter depends solely on donations and does not receive state or federal funding. In the last year, the shelter has served roughly 600 people, according to the nonprofit.

For more information, visit www.arayofhopemontana.com.

Comments

comments