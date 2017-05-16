Kalispell Accepts 16 Acres Near Lawrence Park for $1

Knife River, a construction and contracting company, has offered to sell 16 acres adjacent to Lawrence Park to the city of Kalispell for $1.

The company approached the city and offered the land at a extremely discounted price. The proposed selling price is $1 plus an equal share of the closing costs up to $500. The property is situated to the east of Lawrence Park in a heavily wooded area next to the Stillwater River and Whitefish Stage Road.

According to city manager Doug Russell, the city could eventually develop nature trails throughout the property.

The Kalispell City Council unanimously approved the proposal at its May 15 meeting.

