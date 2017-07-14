Fire Threatens Musselshell County Subdivision, Evacuations Ordered

ROUNDUP — Musselshell County authorities are telling the residents of about 35 homes to flee as a fire threatens a subdivision northeast of Roundup.

Disaster and Emergency Services Coordinator Adam Carlson says the residents in the North Delphia subdivision have been strongly advised to evacuate.

Carlson says the fire was discovered Friday morning and has steadily grown to more than 3 square miles. A four-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 12 east of Roundup has been closed to traffic.

State firefighting helicopters and seven different fire departments are working to keep the blaze in check.

Carlson says some of the subdivision’s residents are firefighters and others have their own firefighting equipment, and they are helping to battle the blaze.

