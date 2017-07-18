Poop Problems

6:25 a.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because some people were using drugs at an area hotel.

6:50 a.m. A Kila resident called to report that people are still shooting off fireworks even though Independence Day is over.

7:15 a.m. A horse was heading west through Columbia Falls.

8:33 a.m. Four young men in Marion stole some cigarettes and a four-wheeler.

9:17 a.m. A Bigfork man called 911 after his mom found some white powder in her car.

9:52 a.m. A Kalispell resident called the cops because his neighbor was playing music with profanities.

10:10 a.m. A topless woman was seen walking along Montana Highway 35.

11:34 a.m. A Kalispell man told his neighbor he was going to attack his dog with a hammer if it kept walking on his lawn.

11:49 a.m. A Bigfork man who frequently rides his horse into town called police because someone had complained to him about his animal defecating in the middle of the street. Law enforcement told the man that it’s “common sense” to pick up after his horse if it “does its business” in front of someone else’s business.

2:23 p.m. A sparkler bomb injured a girl in Hungry Horse.

3:47 p.m. A wiener dog was wandering around on the beach looking for its owners.

7:17 p.m. A Kalispell man said his ex-girlfriend keeps logging into his social media accounts.

8:01 p.m. A dog was stuck in a pond.

8:43 p.m. Two 12-year-olds in Bigfork were accused of burying drugs in their backyard.

8:48 p.m. A Kalispell woman called police because she is tired of her neighbor’s toy plane entering her airspace.

10:23 p.m. A Whitefish man called to say he was sick and tired of his neighbor’s never ending fireworks show.

10:38 p.m. A Columbia Falls man had the same issues with fireworks.

10:45 p.m. Yet another Columbia Falls man yelled at some people who were still lighting off fireworks. In response, the proud pyrotechnic took off his shoe and ran after the man.

11:16 p.m. A Kalispell couple was arguing with each other.

