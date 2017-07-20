Firefighter Killed by Falling Tree in Western Montana

A 19-year-old wildland firefighter from Missoula was killed July 19 by a falling tree on the Seeley Lake Ranger District, according to a press release.

Grayback Forestry, Inc., a contract company that supplies resources for wildfire incidents, confirmed the death of an employee who was killed while fighting a fire. Kelli Matthews, media liaison for Grayback, did not have additional details about the incident, including the exact location of the wildfire.

The victim was part of Grayback’s 20-person crew. His name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

More information will be provided at a briefing on Thursday afternoon, according to Matthews.

Comments

comments