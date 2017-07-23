Man Dies from Fall at Haystack Creek in Glacier National Park

A male visitor died Saturday after falling at Haystack Creek in Glacier National Park.

The individual fell roughly 100 feet at the creek located off the west side of Going-to-the-Sun Road, according to the National Park Service. He did not survive the fall. The accident occurred in the early evening. Additional details were not available at this time.

NPS rangers and Two Bear Air Rescue responded.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of his family.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

