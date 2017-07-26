Montana Governor Continues Plan for State Recreation Office

BOZEMAN — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is moving forward with a plan to create an Office of Outdoor Recreation.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports Bullock traveled to Bozeman on Tuesday to ask industry representatives for input on what the office could help them with.

Bullock says state officials are still looking for someone to run the office, but it should be up and running by September.

He says the office is meant to help grow the industry and support outdoor recreation, which he views as important for multiple reasons.

Bullock proposed creating the office during his reelection campaign last June. It was part of a broader public access agenda that he wanted to bring to the state Legislature.

