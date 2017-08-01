Responsible Gun Owner

7:32 a.m. Horses were walking down the road.

9:31 a.m. Two cars were speeding up and down Daley Lane.

9:44 a.m. A Kalispell man said someone stole money from his house and he had suspects.

10:09 a.m. A Kalispell man said someone cut his fence to access the nearby creek.

11:24 a.m. A Kalispell storekeeper reported that two “jittery” people came into his store. They had since moved on and were standing in the middle of the road stopping cars.

11:37 a.m. Someone was sleeping on the sidewalk.

11:44 a.m. A Columbia Falls resident reported that an elderly man recently told her that he was going to hop a train to Essex and wait there for a bear to eat him.

11:51 a.m. A Kila man called police because someone stole his gun. He usually leaves the weapon on his desk at home, but he hadn’t seen it for a few weeks. But he added the caveat that he hadn’t “gone looking for it.”

4:03 p.m. A drunk guy in sweatpants refused to leave McDonald’s.

4:16 p.m. Rabbits have invaded a Kalispell man’s property.

7:10 p.m. A Columbia Falls man called with questions about getting his “stuff” back.

7:14 p.m. A Whitefish man gave his gun to a friend to watch for a few days but now the friend was refusing to return it.

8:07 p.m. Trailer park dogs were attacking each other.

8:15 p.m. Kids in Evergreen were setting off firecrackers behind the casino.

8:29 p.m. A man on crutches started using one of the crutches as a weapon.

9:27 p.m. Someone pocket dialed 911. While listening to the call, the dispatcher heard someone laugh, then cry and then declare “that this is pretty hardcore.”

9:51 p.m. More kids were setting off fireworks down at the park.

10:57 p.m. A Kalispell man was having problems with his “baby mama.”

