Not My Cows, Not My Problem

7:08 a.m. A kitten was found on Diane Road.

7:23 a.m. Ten cows were standing in the road in Columbia Falls. Someone contacted the cows’ owner, but it turned out he had just sold them, so they weren’t his problem anymore.

8:10 a.m. A woman was concerned that someone was using the wrong type of dog kennels.

10:08 a.m. A Kalispell woman reported that a man opened her front door and said “I am here to pick up Jason,” but there was no Jason there.

10:15 a.m. A puppy was wandering around a Kalispell casino.

10:40 a.m. A Kalispell man said someone’s van broke down in front of his house on Friday and they hadn’t come back to repair or remove it.

10:47 a.m. A Kalispell woman called police because her son, who was high on heroin, was driving to Libby.

12:06 p.m. A Canadian reported a stolen passport.

12:19 p.m. A local campground host reported that a “foreigner” from either Vermont or Colorado had a gun and might be making a bomb.

3:45 p.m. A Kalispell woman chased off the neighborhood tweaker after finding him in her shed.

5:14 p.m. Horses were on the loose.

6:02 p.m. Someone screamed “Go back to Illinois” at a passing driver. It’s unclear if the recipient of the suggestion was actually from Illinois.

7:15 p.m. A driver flipped someone off in Bigfork.

7:36 p.m. Sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.

8:21 p.m. A Kalispell woman called 911 looking for a doctor at the hospital.

8:53 p.m. A lactating dog was found in Kalispell.

9:13 p.m. A little old lady in Kalispell was driving all over the road.

11:52 p.m. A Kalispell man said someone kicked his door.

