New Fires Prompt Closures in Glacier National Park

The Latest — Powerful storm sparks multiple fires on west side of Glacier Park — Numerous trails and backcountry campgrounds closed — Gibralter Ridge Fire east of Eureka grows to more than 1,600 acres

Updated: Aug. 11, 11 a.m.

More than 150 lightning strikes sparked numerous fires late Thursday on the west side of Glacier National Park, prompting trail and backcountry campground closures.

Glacier National Park spokesperson Lauren Alley said there are reports of fires near the Apgar Lookout, Nyack Creek, and in the Sprague and Camas drainages. Additional details about the size and scope of the outbreak of fires were limited Friday morning.

The largest known blaze is the Sprague Fire east of Lake McDonald, near Mount Brown, which scorched 10 acres overnight. Initial estimates suggested the fire was more than 50 acres, but Alley said a flight over the park on Friday morning was able to record a more accurate size.

As of Friday morning, the following trails were closed in Glacier Park: Apgar Lookout Trail Howe Ridge Trail Camas Trail Trout Lake Trail The Sperry Trail from Lake McDonald to Sperry Chalet Mount Brown Trail The Synder Trail John’s Lake Trail Lincoln Lake Trail The Arrow, Camas, Snyder, Sperry, and Lincoln backcountry campgrounds are also closed.

No new overnight backcountry camping permits will be issued on Friday to reduce the number of people staying in the backcountry while park officials assess the situation.

Guests at the Sperry Chalet are being advised to either hike out via the Gunsight Pass Trail or remain in place until park officials assess the Sprague Fire. The structures in the Sperry Chalet complex are not immediately threatened, according to park officials.

A Type III incident management team has been assigned to the fires in the park and additional firefighting resources are being sent to the area.

Thursday night’s storm also knocked out power on the west side of Glacier Park, but it was restored by late morning Friday. Nearly 5,000 members temporarily lost power in the West Glacier and Hungry Horse areas, according to Flathead Electric Cooperative.

The Flathead Interagency Dispatch Center received 56 calls to 911 about power line emergencies, many of which caused small fires that crews quickly extinguished, according to the local emergency services agency.

Janette Turk, spokesperson with Flathead National Forest, said aircraft will be scanning the mountains for potential new fires after dozens of lightning strikes overnight.

The Gibralter Ridge Fire, east of Eureka, grew another 200 acres in the last 24 hours. It is now 1,652 acres. Last night’s thunderstorm brought high east winds that caused several spot fires to develop on the west of Foothills Road. Fire crews responded to the new starts and worked through the night to suppress the flames. One of the new fires is located just across the Foothills Road and north of the intersection with the Lick Lake Road. These small fires are generally located near the Foothills Road and Lick Lake Road junction.

As of 6 a.m., no structures had been lost to the fire but several are threatened. These wind-driven spot fires will continue to be a challenge for firefighters throughout the day, according to fire managers.

A public information meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Friday evening at the Lincoln County High School gym.

Tinderbox conditions are plaguing the region, creating high fire danger.

Strict fire restrictions are in place across Western Montana, prohibiting campfires and internal combustion engines without a spark arrestor in the outdoors. Stage II restrictions mean people are prohibited from using motorized vehicles off road; operating any internal combustion engines during certain hours; having a fire of any kind, smoking or using fireworks.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available on Aug. 10. For future updates, visit Flatheadbeacon.com.

