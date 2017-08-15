Connolly Named Glacier High School Softball Coach

Glacier players celebrate the game-winning run in the first game of a doubleheader against Flathead last year. Beacon File Photo

Abby Connolly has been named the new head coach of the softball team at Glacier High School.

Activities Director Mark Dennehy said Connolly will replace Andy Fors, who has stepped down after five seasons.

Under Fors, the Wolfpack won a Class AA state championship in 2015 and compiled an overall record of 79-42 since 2013. The squad finished runner-up in 2016 and advanced to the state playoffs all but once in the last five seasons. Last year’s team finished 7-15 overall.

Connolly is the first alumnus to take over as a head coach at Glacier. A 2010 graduate, Connolly was a standout player for the Wolfpack softball team and now teaches at the high school and has served as an assistant for the softball program and speech and debate program in recent years.

“We are excited to have Abby lead the Pack,” Dennehy said. “She brings a keen understanding of the nuances of Wolfpack traditions from successful programs. She is well equipped to continue the level of excellence within the program.”

Comments

comments