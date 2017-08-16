Montana’s Wildfire Fund Nearly Dry as Fires Continue to Rage

HELENA – Montana’s firefighting fund will run dry by the end of the week, forcing state officials to begin drawing money from emergency reserves to keep crews and equipment on the front lines of the country’s worst collection of wildland fires.

As of Wednesday, more than $168.5 million of mostly federal money has gone into battling about 80 large fires that have charred more than 400,000 acres statewide.

The Department of Natural Resources and Conservation says the spending has included more than $29.5 million in state resources.

Montana began the fiscal year with $62 million in its firefighting fund, but $30 million was immediately siphoned away to cover revenue shortfalls in the state budget.

State Budget Director Dan Villa stressed that other money is available when the fund is depleted.

Comments

comments