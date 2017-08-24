Rough Night

8:49 a.m. Eight cows were running loose in Columbia Falls.

10:16 a.m. A “lost” man was wandering through a Columbia Falls woman’s yard.

4:15 p.m. A Whitefish man was concerned that his ex might “do something” to his car.

4:56 p.m. A Kalispell man was upset because “the entire bar was mad at him last night and it was the bartender’s fault and nobody would do anything about it.” He also called 911 multiple times the night before to convey the same message.

7:26 p.m. A Columbia Falls resident’s stepson was “out of control.”

8:23 p.m. A Columbia Falls woman was concerned both about Facebook messages that she’d received recently and the fact that her dog was barking more than normal.

8:50 p.m. A man wearing a dress was sleeping in the grass in Kalispell.

