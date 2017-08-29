Flathead County Woman Given Deferred Sentence for Animal Cruelty

A Flathead County woman was given a two-year deferred sentence after being convicted of felony aggravated cruelty to animals.

Muriel Everly was sentenced on Aug. 24 in Flathead County District Court. Everly will have to pay more than $4,600 in restitution to the Flathead County Animal Shelter and the Flathead City-County Health Department.

The sentencing came more than a month after Everly pleaded guilty by way of Alford to the felony charge. An Alford plea occurs when a defendant maintains and asserts innocence but acknowledges that the prosecution has enough evidence that, if presented to a jury, could result in a conviction.

According to court documents, in early 2017 law enforcement found 21 dogs in Everly’s home and four horses on her property. None of the animals had food or water. They appeared to have been neglected.

