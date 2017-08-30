SunRift Beer Company Signs Lease North of Kalispell Center Mall

Another brewery is moving into downtown Kalispell.

SunRift Beer Company is setting up shop in the former Alano Club building north of the Kalispell Center Mall along the railroad tracks near U.S. Highway 93.

Eric Peterson, property and leasing manager of Goodale & Barbieri Company, which owns the mall and former Alano Club building, announced that the new brewery had signed a long-term lease for the site.

SunRift Beer Company has started construction and is excited to be a part of the downtown core according, Peterson said.

Craig Koontz, whose previous experience includes Tamarack Brewing Company and West Seattle Brewing, is the head brewer and proprietor of SunRift.

“We are extremely excited to have this opportunity,” Koontz stated. “The historic beauty and setting of this development area is second to none, and we are honored to be a part of celebrating downtown Kalispell and participating in the core area of the Flathead valley community.”

SunRift is the second brewery in the process of opening in downtown, alongside Bias Brewing at 409 First Ave. E. Kalispell Brewing Company opened on Main Street in 2014.

