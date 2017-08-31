Red Flag Warning in Effect as Fire Season Drags on into September

The Latest -Pre-evacuation warnings issued near Eureka after Gibralter Ridge Fire grows to 6,500 acres –Caribou Fire spreads into British Columbia -Hazardous air quality forces closure for Glacier National Park lodge

Updated: Aug. 31, 10:45 a.m.

A thick blanket of smoke continues to cover the region as fire season drags on into September with no end in sight.

The National Weather Service in Missoula issued a Red Flag Warning for all of western Montana through 9 p.m., Thursday as a cold front brings dry and breezy conditions into the area.

The Gibralter Ridge Fire has grown rapidly in recent days, torching more than 6,500 acres east of Eureka and forced the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office to issue new pre-evacuation notices. Residents in the Sherman Creek, Griffith Creek, Therriault Pass, Stevens Creek, Glen Lake and Sinclair Creek areas are being encouraged to prepare to leave if fire activity spikes. A Type II incident management team was expected to take command of the fire on Aug. 31. As of Thursday morning, the fire was 39 percent contained.

The same Type II incident management team that is taking command of the Gibralter Ridge Fire will also be managing the 3,290-acre Caribou Fire about 21 miles west of Eureka. The lightning-caused fire started Aug. 11 in a remote section of the Kootenai National Forest and has burned across the border into British Columbia. Firefighters are building containment lines east and west of the fire.

In Glacier National Park, the Sprague Fire has scorched more than 2,000 acres just two miles east of Lake McDonald, forcing the closure of the historic lodge there ahead of the busy Labor Day Weekend due to hazardous smoke conditions. The fire has also forced the closure of a number of trails on the west side of the park and the Sperry Chalet. Firefighters are currently stationed at the historic chalet and officials said because it is located in such a rocky area that they are confidant it can be saved should the fire continue to spread that way.

A number of fires are also burning deep in the Flathead National Forest. The Reef Fire has burned nearly 650 acres near Count Peak in the Bob Marshall Wilderness. The fire is being allowed to play its natural role on the landscape and is being monitored from the air. The Scalp Fire has burned 493 acres near Bow Mountain in the Bob Marshall Wilderness and is visible from the Spotted Bear and Beartop Lookouts. The Dolly Varden Fire has torched 185 acres in the Great Bear Wilderness.

On the Lewis and Clark National Forest, the Crucifixion Creek Fire has burned more than 1,400 acres in the Badger-Two Medicine, southwest of Heart Butte. Officials said the fire does not pose an immediate threat to any structures or communities at this time. A public meeting about the fire is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday in Heart Butte.

The Blue Bay Fire continues to burn in the hills directly east of Flathead Lake. As of Wednesday, it had burned 490 acres and was 40 percent contained. Fire managers expect more activity in the coming days as warm and dry weather returns to the area.

Stage II fire restrictions, which prohibit campfires and the use of some internal-combustion engines during certain hours, remain in effect.

