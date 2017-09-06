6:26 a.m. A Marion man pocket-dialed 911.

6:31 a.m. A screen went missing on Shady Lane.

6:54 a.m. Someone had questions about their neighbor’s chickens.

9:23 a.m. A Marion woman called 911 because her cat had been stuck in a tree for more than 12 hours. The woman was angered to learn that no one at the sheriff’s office could help get her cat down.

11:46 a.m. A West Glacier woman was annoyed that someone stole all her no trespassing signs. She was even more annoyed when someone stole the replacements.

12:41 p.m. A semi-truck was cruising through a Columbia Falls neighborhood, much to the dismay of the neighbors.

12:44 p.m. Three horses escaped from a pasture in Columbia Falls. The fugitive horses were apparently standing outside the pasture tormenting the well-behaved horses that hadn’t made a run for it.

1:54 p.m. A Hungry Horse man said a woman stole his entire knife collection and went over to Bob’s house to sell it.

5:32 p.m. Someone has been sneaking around someone else’s mailbox in Whitefish.

5:34 p.m. A dog showed up at a Kalispell man’s house and it wouldn’t leave.

6:25 p.m. A man in a maroon van was harassing people.

6:27 p.m. Some youths in Bigfork were throwing sticks at passing cars.

7:03 p.m. A Kalispell man said someone abandoned a trailer at his house.

8:11 p.m. Two people were screaming at each other in Kalispell.

8:14 p.m. Cows were at large.

9:37 p.m. A Columbia Falls man said his neighbor’s puppies wouldn’t stop barking. Also, he was pretty sure they were running a puppy mill.

