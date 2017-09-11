Second Grizzly Attack in Week in Montana Stopped by Bear Spray

GARDINER — A grizzly bear attacked a woman in southwest Montana but was driven off by bear spray.

It was the second grizzly attack in the region in a week.

Andrea Jones of the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Department says the latest attack occurred on Saturday on a private ranch north of Gardiner.

Jones says the victim and two companions were near a cow carcass when the bear attacked and bit the legs and back of the victim. The bear fled when her companions deployed bear spray.

Jones says the victim is being treated for injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

No names or other details were released.

On Sept. 4, a hunter was mauled by a grizzly in the same region. That attack also was stopped by bear spray.

