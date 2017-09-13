Yellowstone National Park has Busiest August on Record

BOZEMAN — Yellowstone National Park has recorded its busiest August, in part because of the solar eclipse.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports that Yellowstone tallied 916,166 visits last month, marking the first time the month surpassed 900,000 visits in the park’s history. That’s a 9 percent increase over the total in August 2016.

Park officials say the eclipse brought more visitors, especially in the days before and after. A glut of people passed through on Aug. 22, the day after the eclipse.

Yellowstone has counted 3,232,708 visits this year, lagging behind the record-breaking 2016 by about 36,000.

