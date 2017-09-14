Flathead County Schools Closed Due to Threats

Updated: Sept. 14, 8 a.m.

Schools across Flathead County closed Thursday after local school districts received anonymous threats via text message and email.

Administrators notified parents of the threats and Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry said authorities are investigating the situation.

“We’re working on it. We’re in the middle of the investigation,” Curry said early Thursday.

Every school in Flathead County closed Thursday, according to the Flathead County Superintendent of Schools Office. The closures impacted more than 30 schools, including Flathead Valley Community College and Bigfork, Columbia Falls, Whitefish, Flathead and Glacier high schools.

“Late last night school administrators in Columbia Falls, Kalispell and Whitefish schools received anonymous threats via text message and email,” Whitefish Superintendent Heather Davis Schmidt said in a message sent to parents early Thursday.

“Many threats directed at schools are made with the intention of disrupting education. Threats like these breed fear, anxiety and frustration for us all. While the vast majority of these threats turn out to be hoaxes, they have to be investigated and taken seriously. The safety and welfare of our students and staff is our highest priority.”

All school activities, including athletic events and practices, are canceled as well on Thursday. An event scheduled for tonight at FVCC, titled “Oil and Water Don’t Mix,” was also canceled.

The threat emerged on the same day that a shooter opened fire at a high school in Rockford, Washington, killing one student and injuring three others.

