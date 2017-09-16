Authorities Communicating with Suspect in School Threats Investigation

Update: Sept. 16, 9 a.m.

Local law enforcement and the FBI have been communicating with a suspect believed to be responsible for cyber threats against Flathead County schools.

Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry confirmed that a negotiation team has been engaged in ongoing communication with a suspect. The communication has been via written electronic messages.

Curry said the suspect has taken “extraordinary measures to conceal his electronic identity and location. We have and are continuing to fully investigate every local lead or person of interest and rule them out.”

“We continue to work around the clock, with both national and international assistance to determine both the identity and the location, in the U.S. or internationally, of the suspect in this case,” Curry said. “We have made and continue to make progress in those efforts.”

Schools were closed across the valley late last week and school officials have not decided whether school will resume Monday. An announcement will be made no later than 6 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 17 with an update.

“As always, the public safety of our community and our children remain our paramount concern and focus,” Curry said.

Curry said there does not appear to be any immediate public safety threats. The threats, which were delivered via text message and email, have been isolated to schools and school functions and school personnel, he said.

Authorities are investigating a series of threats made against local schools earlier this week. The threats, which emerged Wednesday and Thursday, forced the closure of more than 30 schools across Flathead County as well as the cancellation of numerous events, including homecoming festivities in Whitefish.

“We are all disappointed for our students and families that homecoming activities were cancelled this weekend. We will be working to celebrate many homecoming activities with our community as soon as we can,” Whitefish Superintendent Heather Davis Schmidt said Friday.

Few details have been released about the threats as the investigation continues.

“We realize this incident has created a lot of frustration and many of you have questions you want answered,” the Kalispell Police Department said in a statement. “This is an ongoing investigation and therefore we cannot discuss further details at this time. When the appropriate time comes we will gladly share details of the investigation. We thank you for your patience, understanding, and cooperation during this difficult time. We are working diligently with other agencies to resolve the situation as soon as possible.”

