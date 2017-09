When: Sunday, Sept. 17, at 3 p.m.

Where: Flathead High School Performance Hall, Kalispell

More info: www.gscmusic.org

Kicking off Glacier Symphony’s 35th concert season, the R. Carlos Nakai – Peter Kater duo will perform on Native American cedar flute and piano. The Grammy nominated duo will present music from their album “Ritual Music.” The blend of Native American cedar flute with grand piano will be enchanting and soothing as they explore their unique sounds. Get tickets at gscmusic.com.

