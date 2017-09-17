Staff to Return to Flathead County Schools Monday; Classes Resume Tuesday

Updated: Sept. 17, 6:20 p.m.

School is resuming next week across the Flathead Valley with staff members returning Monday and students returning on Tuesday in the wake of last week’s cyber threats.

School districts announced Sunday night that the decision was made to resume classes with heightened police presence.

On Monday, Sept. 18, all staff in Flathead Valley schools will report to school and use the day to make plans for students to return to school on Tuesday, Sept. 19, school administrators said. Law enforcement will have a presence on all public school campuses on Tuesday. Student activities and athletics will resume Tuesday.

Flathead Valley Community College will resume all operations at the Kalispell and Libby campuses on Monday. Classes, activities and events will be held as scheduled.

Local law enforcement and the FBI have been communicating with a suspect believed to be responsible for cyber threats against Flathead County schools and every indication is that the individual is not in the area, according to authorities.

Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry said on Sunday night that investigators from local, federal and international agencies have continued to work around the clock. Investigators continue to make progress in identifying and determining the location of the suspect in this case, Curry said.

“The suspect could, in fact, be behind a keyboard anywhere in the world,” Curry said. “All local references in our negotiations with the suspect are easily available online or from already compromised networks. We continue to work tirelessly to determine that location, and fully discredit the threat.”

This afternoon law enforcement officials met with school administrators and briefed them on the status of the investigation.

“We advised them we have, to date, discovered nothing other than verbal threats, delivered over the internet, that are crafted to incite fear,” Curry said.

“Again, public safety and the safety of our children remain our paramount concern and focus. In that interest we will be assisting area schools with security assessments tomorrow, and will maintain a law enforcement presence in our schools until we are able to apprehend the suspect, or further discredit the threat.”

The situation escalated Saturday after the individual began contacting and threatening families in Columbia Falls. Law enforcement says the suspect has breached electronically stored directory information in the Columbia Falls School District and is sending threatening electronic messages via text or email to some students’ and staffs’ families. The school district has sent out messages to all families warning them of the breach and advising them to contact police as soon as a message is received. People should not reply to any conversations with the suspect.

The breach compromised student and family contact information, law enforcement said. The threats include specific student names.

The threats made against Columbia Falls families are similar to those that arrived earlier this week against schools and school officials.

“They are similar yet more disturbing and personalized,” Curry said.

Curry declined to provide details of the specific threats due to their nature.

Curry said progress continues to be made in identifying the suspect but the threat does not appear to be imminent.

“We believe that the suspect is not in this area,” Curry said.

Curry declined to elaborate as to how law enforcement came to that conclusion and declined to provide details into the suspect’s motivations.

“This person is only trying to gain power and self satisfaction through fear and intimidation,” Columbia Falls police officials said in an announcement Saturday afternoon. “If you receive a text from a phone number that you do not recognize please do not engage in conversation or try to respond. Instead, please contact the Columbia Falls Police Department at (406) 892-3234 and press 1 for dispatch to report the incident.”

There has been no indication that any other school districts’ data systems were breached at this time, and all school districts in the Flathead Valley are taking necessary precaution to ensure that no data breach occurs, according to law enforcement.

“I would also like to commend our community for refusing to be paralyzed by fear and continuing your day to day lives in the face of this threat,” Columbia Falls Police Chief Clint Peters said. “The resolve and strength of Columbia Falls is unmatched and it truly makes us proud to serve this city. The law enforcement agencies will continue to investigate every lead, will continue to protect our citizens, and will stand strong around the clock to support our communities.”

Curry said the suspect has taken “extraordinary measures to conceal his electronic identity and location. We have and are continuing to fully investigate every local lead or person of interest and rule them out.” The communication has been via written electronic messages.

